Police: Uber driver arrested in connection with shooting of passenger

Denver police have arrested an Uber driver accused of shooting and killing a passenger early Friday morning.

Reuters reported that Michael Andre Hancock, 29, was being held in Denver County Jail without bond in connection with the shooting.

According to police, Hancock told a motorist on the side of a highway that he had shot a passenger who had tried to attack him, Reuters reported.

Authorities found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle stopped on a ramp, according to Reuters. The victim was identified as Hyun Kim, 45.

Police said they later found a semi-automatic handgun in Hancock’s waistband, and recovered 10 spent 40-caliber cartridges from the side of the road. – READ MORE

