Police thwart potential major mass killing after disgruntled chef reportedly threatens to execute hotel staff

Police thwarted a potential mass killing on Wednesday, which was apparently set to take place at a Long Beach, California, hotel.

The suspect, 37-year-old Rodolfo Montoya, reportedly had a stockpile of weapons and arsenal to carry out the potential attack.

Authorities arrested Montoya, who was allegedly planning to murder co-workers at a California Marriott on Thursday, after Montoya’s colleague reported that the suspect revealed his plans.

Montoya’s manager, Imran Ahmed, phoned police after learning of the plan, prompting authorities to visit Montoya’s Huntington Beach home. Montoya reportedly put the plan together after an undisclosed dispute with his human resources department.

When authorities arrived at the suspect’s home, they discovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition, tactical gear, high-powered rifles, and shotgun cartridges. Authorities say that the arsenal was comparable to that used in the 2017 Las Vegas mass killing, which took the lives of 58 people and wounded more than 400 others. – READ MORE