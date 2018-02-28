True Pundit

POLICE: Teacher Reportedly With Gun Barricaded Inside Classroom; Shots Reported

Dalton Police spokesman Bruce Frazier says police officers are on the scene at Dalton High School in Georgia where a suspect is barricaded inside a classroom.

Frazier says investigators believe the suspect is a teacher, and that no children have been injured.

Frazier says the area inside the school has been evacuated, and that there are no students believed to be inside the school right now.

The school is currently on lockdown.

UPDATE:

12:35 pm EST: Police say the teacher is in custody. Awaiting word on any injuries and details on incident.

