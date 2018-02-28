POLICE: Teacher Reportedly With Gun Barricaded Inside Classroom; Shots Reported

Dalton Police spokesman Bruce Frazier says police officers are on the scene at Dalton High School in Georgia where a suspect is barricaded inside a classroom.

Frazier says investigators believe the suspect is a teacher, and that no children have been injured.

Frazier says the area inside the school has been evacuated, and that there are no students believed to be inside the school right now.

We now know the name of the teacher arrested at Dalton High School. pic.twitter.com/TagtNZ9tk9 — Lori Mitchell (@LoriWRCB) February 28, 2018

The school is currently on lockdown.

More details on shooting at Dalton, GA school. According to police Chief, students told principal the teacher wouldn’t let them in classroom, principal unlocked door & heard a shot. School on lockdown, no kids hurt. Teacher in custody — Robbin Simmons (@RobbinSimmons7) February 28, 2018

School shooting at Dalton High School!!! We okay !!! pic.twitter.com/U4UwgYGHdV — wesley (@wesleycaceres5) February 28, 2018

UPDATE:

12:35 pm EST: Police say the teacher is in custody. Awaiting word on any injuries and details on incident.

Here is a look outside of Dalton High School from a Snapchat story pic.twitter.com/yPhjz8enu8 — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) February 28, 2018

One student apparently sustained an ankle injury running inside the school during the evacuation. Student is being treated by EMS at the school. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

A teacher at my high school has locked himself and his kids in his class room with a gun. This is crazy — SPGhettii (@SPGhettii) February 28, 2018

There is a barricaded subject in a classroom. It is believed to be a teacher. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

DPD on scene at report of shot or shots fired at Dalton High. NO CHILDREN ARE INJURED OR IN DANGER — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

Students will be taken to the NE GA Trade Center. Parents should go there — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

I’m en route to Dalton High School. Police say there is a barricaded subject in a classroom. Investigators believe it is a teacher. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) February 28, 2018

