Police Swarm Popular Las Vegas Mall After Reports of Active Shooter on Loose

Police have swarmed Las Vegas’ Boulevard Mall after reports of a possible active shooter.

Ambulances, and police vehicles were seen blaring their sirens and surrounding the building as armed officers reportedly guarded the entrance to Sears.

Social media users have claimed a masked man holding a gun is at the shopping mall north of Buffalo.

Police have not confirmed the reports, but parts of the mall are on lockdown and the parking lot is being cleared out, KTNV reported.

Nearby streets are also being locked down by police, and all entrances to the mall are being closed.

Dozens of armed officers raced to Boulevard Mall following reports a man armed with a shotgun entered the building.

Officers were seen preparing to breach the shopping centre’s doors as horrified bystanders watched on.

One witness said he saw a gunman, armed with a shotgun and wearing a mask.

Another said two people were down, but did not clarify whether they had been injured or killed.

This story is developing.

