Police stun gun man attempting to have sex with car

Authorities say an extremely intoxicated man who was attempting to have sex with the tailpipe of a car in central Kansas was subdued with a stun gun after he refused to stop.

Newton Lt. Scott Powell says the 24-year-old was taken to an emergency room Tuesday because of his life threateningly high .35 blood alcohol level and possible drug use.

Powell says the man had a possible head injury and “was completely oblivious to everyone standing around and telling him to stop.” Powell says the man is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday.- READ MORE

