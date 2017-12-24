Police Shootings In NYC Hit An All-Time Low In 2017

New York City police officers fired their guns in just 23 incidents in 2017, setting a record for the fewest police shootings in the city’s history, the New York Daily News reported.

The record follows a downward trend in shooting incidents since the 1990s, but still shows a substantial fall from 2016’s total of 37 shootings, the NYDN reported Thursday. In contrast, NYPD officers fired rounds in 59 incidents in 2005 and 147 incidents in 1996. The 23 incidents saw 32 of New York’s finest firing a total of 170 rounds. With 75 rounds landing on target, the department sports a 44 percent hit ratio.

“New York is the biggest city in the country. It is a leader from a policing standpoint,” Chuck Wexler, head of the Police Executive Research Forum told Vice News. “I think holding officers to a higher standard, giving them the training and equipment, all of that has made a difference.” – READ MORE

