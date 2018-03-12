POLICE: Second Explosion Today Rocks Austin

A second bomb in Austin has reportedly exploded today causing injuries, according to Austin Police and first responders.

This story is developing.

APD responding to a reported explosion in the 6700 block of Galindo Street. The incident number is 180710681. The call came in as a nature unknown urgent at 11:50 this morning. PIO is en route and will tweet briefing time and location once determined. NOI — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 12, 2018

UPDATE2 reported explosion 6700blk Galindo St (1149): CORRECTION 1st patient is ~70s female and was transported to Dell Seton Medical Seton with serious potentially life threatening injuries, 2nd patient is ~80s female with unrelated medical issue. More to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 12, 2018

🚨If you receive a package that you are not expecting or looks suspicious, DO NOT open it, call 911 immediately. RT- Help us spread this message. 🚨 https://t.co/j9bxbaaBce — Chief Brian Manley (@chief_manley) March 12, 2018

That explosion follows a deadly explosion from earlier today.

A teenager was killed and a woman was seriously hurt after a package exploded at an Austin home early Monday in a blast similar to another deadly incident nearly two weeks ago in Texas’ capital city, officials said.

Austin Police said they received a call about the explosion in a neighborhood on the northwest side of the city around 6:45 a.m., after the 17-year-old resident found a package on the front step, brought it inside, and opened it in the kitchen where it exploded.

“It is very similar to the incident that occurred in Austin on March 2,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters.

Manley said authorities don’t believe the package came from a delivery through the U.S. Postal Service, and the placement on the home’s front doorstep indicated a similarity to the blast earlier this month.

“We believe these cases are linked at this time,” Manley said.

: