POLICE: Second Explosion Today Rocks Austin

Posted on by
A second bomb in Austin has reportedly exploded today causing injuries, according to Austin Police and first responders.

This story is developing.

That explosion follows a deadly explosion from earlier today.

A teenager was killed and a woman was seriously hurt after a package exploded at an Austin home early Monday in a blast similar to another deadly incident nearly two weeks ago in Texas’ capital city, officials said.

Austin Police said they received a call about the explosion in a neighborhood on the northwest side of the city around 6:45 a.m., after the 17-year-old resident found a package on the front step, brought it inside, and opened it in the kitchen where it exploded.

“It is very similar to the incident that occurred in Austin on March 2,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters.

Manley said authorities don’t believe the package came from a delivery through the U.S. Postal Service, and the placement on the home’s front doorstep indicated a similarity to the blast earlier this month.

“We believe these cases are linked at this time,” Manley said.

Austin package explosions leave teen dead, women hurt after three blasts in 2 weeks
