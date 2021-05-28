Police say four black men carried out attack in which Black Lives Matter activist was shot in head in London

Four black men carried out the attack in which prominent Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was shot in the head Sunday during a party in London, police told BBC News.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who is leading the investigation, told BBC News that about 30 guests had been at the party and that the four attackers dressed in “dark clothing” went into the garden “through a side entrance.”

“In the ensuing melee a firearm has been discharged injuring Sasha,” Leonard added to the network.

Johnson was taken to intensive care in critical condition, BBC News previously reported.

The Taking the Initiative Party, which Johnson helps lead, told the network that the attack followed “numerous death threats.”

But police said there was no evidence yet that the attack on the 27-year-old was targeted or that she received credible threats, BBC News added.- READ MORE

