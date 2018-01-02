Science
Police rescue baby seal waddling down a Massachusetts highway
A baby seal that wandered far from home has been returned to the ocean after police officers rescued the pup from a highway in Massachusetts.
Police officials say they spotted the seal waddling down Route 6A in Yarmouth Port on Cape Cod late Friday night.
Police, assisted by Amazing Animal Ambassadors, were able to put the seal in a cage and hold onto it until wildlife officials arrived.
The seal pup was given a clean bill of health and released back into the ocean Saturday, according to the Yarmouth Police Department. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
A baby seal that wandered far from home has been returned to the ocean after police officers found the pup on a Massachusetts road.
Fox News