Police rescue baby seal waddling down a Massachusetts highway

A baby seal that wandered far from home has been returned to the ocean after police officers rescued the pup from a highway in Massachusetts.

Police officials say they spotted the seal waddling down Route 6A in Yarmouth Port on Cape Cod late Friday night.

Police, assisted by Amazing Animal Ambassadors, were able to put the seal in a cage and hold onto it until wildlife officials arrived.

The seal pup was given a clean bill of health and released back into the ocean Saturday, according to the Yarmouth Police Department. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *