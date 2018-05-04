Police release sham body cam footage from Las Vegas Massacre

Las Vegas police have finally released partial footage from police body cameras that showed officers entering and combing through the hotel room where gunman Stephen Paddock unleashed a hail of gunfire on concert-goers last October.

The video released on Wednesday came from officers Sgt. Joshua Bitsko and David Newton, the Las Vegas Journal-Review reported. The first officer to enter the room, Levi Hancock, did not activate his body camera, for reasons that remain unknown to investigators.

The footage appeared to show a group of armed police officers clearing the dimly lit room where Paddock, 64, was staying, the same room where he opened fire a crowd of 22,000 people at an open-air concert on October 1, ultimately killing 58. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1