Police Release Rand Paul’s 911 Call After Attack by Neighbor Broke His Ribs – Listen to It Here

Authorities have released audio of the 911 call Sen. Rand Paul made after he was allegedly assaulted by his neighbor at his home in November.

In the phone call, obtained by WLKY and released Monday, the Kentucky Republican seems to be in pain, though he can be heard telling the police dispatcher that his injuries are “not a life-or-death thing.”

“I was assaulted by my neighbor and I just, it’s not a life-and-death thing but I’d like to have a police car come by,” he said.

Later, a second dispatcher asked where the assault occurred, to which Paul responded, “In my yard, while I was mowing the grass.” The senator also provided the second dispatcher with his full name, “Randal Paul.” – READ MORE

Two months after Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was assaulted while mowing his lawn at his home in Kentucky, the man who attacked him is facing federal charges.

The United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana released a statement describing the charges Friday.

The statement said that 58-year-old Rene A. Boucher was charged with felony assault of a member of Congress.

“Assaulting a member of Congress is an offense we take very seriously,” said U.S. Attorney Minkler. “Those who choose to commit such an act will be held accountable.”

“According to court documents,” the statement continued, “Boucher and the victim are neighbors in Bowling Green, Kentucky.” – READ MORE