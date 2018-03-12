Police Officers Pulled From NYC Schools After Parkland Massacre — And Parents Are Pissed

Less than a month after a gunman opened fire on a high school in Parkland, Florida, New York City has reportedly removed the remaining NYPD cops assigned full-time to protect and defend public schools.

The controversial move comes amid calls for increased security at America’s schools.

Needless to say, many parents and teachers are furious, according to the New York Post:

“My colleagues think it’s outrageous — and really stupid,” teacher Arthur Goldstein said. “We’re not enthusiastic about arming teachers, but we liked having a cop around.” […]

Parents at the overcrowded Queens school, crammed with more than 4,400 students, are protesting the change.

“The community officer is in no way an acceptable replacement,” says a PTA petition launched last week. – READ MORE

