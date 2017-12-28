Police officer punches his way through icy pond to rescue 8-year-old on Christmas

An 8-year-old Utah boy is alive today because of the heroic actions of one Washington County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who heroically punched his way through an icy pond to save the boy who had fallen through.

The Christmas incident occurred after the young boy chased a dog who ran onto the water. Another child who was with the boy ran for help after the other boy had gone under the ice.

KSTU-TV reported that the officer, Sgt. Aaron Thompson, who was one of the first responders to arrive at the scene, entered the pond without any equipment and began punching through the ice in an attempt to save the boy.

According to KSTU, the child was approximately 25 feet away from the shore.

“I couldn’t feel anything. I didn’t notice anything when I was doing it,” Thompson said according to the Associated Press. “I knew that time was of the essence. I had a very short window to get that child out of the water.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *