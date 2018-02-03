Police in Obama’s Home State Take $128,000 from Man Who Has Not Been Charged with a Single Crime

Illinois police confiscated $128,000 in a brief civil forfeiture hearing Thursday where the property owner was not present, nor had he been charged with a crime.

Galesburg police officer Mike Ingles testified that the money, confiscated from 21-year-old Deshawn Oliver on Jan. 23, was almost certainly drug money, according to the Galesburg Register-Mail.

Oliver’s travel itinerary took him from New York to Chicago by train and then from Chicago to California.

Ingles suspected the route was for drug trafficking and interrogated Oliver in his sleeper car, where he found the $128,000 in vacuum-sealed plastic bags.

Oliver was not notified that the forfeiture proceedings were taking place Thursday morning.

Ingles claimed Oliver initially denied having more than $10,000 in cash with him, only admitting to having more than that when Ingles moved to search his bag.

Oliver explained the cash at the time by saying it was his life savings, but Detective Lane Mings testified that Oliver’s work history didn’t line up with that story. – READ MORE

