Police: Man Murdered 7-Year-Old Girl Three Hours After Release from Jail

A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a seven-year-old girl in Forest City, North Carolina, just hours after being released from jail.

Shaquille Marshon Francis, 26, was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed seven-year-old Aaliyah Norris, who was a passenger in the car that Francis shot at.

According to the Forest City Police Department, Francis shot Norris in the head on June 23 and she was immediately airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Two days after the shooting, Norris died from her injuries. – READ MORE

