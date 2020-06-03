Police: Man Dies After Attempting To Break Into North Philadelphia ATM With Explosives, Several ATMs Destroyed Overnight

Police are investigating a series of ATM explosions after several loud booms were heard throughout Philadelphia overnight. In all, police say vandals tried to blow up 10 ATMs, and a botched attempt left one person dead Tuesday morning.

Chopper 3 was over West Susquehanna Avenue and North 2nd Street in Kensington around 6 a.m. Tuesday. The bomb squad had been called in after an ATM explosion rocked the neighborhood.

Police say a 24-year-old man tried using an explosive device to blow up the ATM by Sidekicks Sports Bar, but when the device went off, he was thrown to the ground with serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and died.

Police say the explosive device never penetrated the ATM’s safe. Live explosives were recovered at the scene.

Meantime, there were several other ATM explosions across Philadelphia overnight.

Video from Amber Street and East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington shows an ATM blown apart with the main compartment pried open. – READ MORE

