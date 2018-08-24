Police: Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Mollie Tibbetts Used Stolen ID to Work in U.S.

The Illegal Alien And Accused Murderer Of 20-year-old College Student Mollie Tibbetts Used A Stolen Id To Make It Seem As Though He Was Working Legally In The United States, A Law Enforcement Source Says.

This week, law enforcement announced that Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in her rural hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa after she was last seen jogging on July 18.

Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, a 24-year-old from Mexico, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death after police say he admitted to confronting and chasing down Tibbetts. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted.

Bahena-Rivera worked at Yarrabee Farms, a dairy farm in the region. The farm owner Dane Lang originally said that he used the E-Verify system to check whether Bahena-Rivera was an illegal alien, saying that he passed the screening.

Today, though, Lang admitted that his farm did not use E-Verify to check the legal status of Bahena-Rivera, noting that the illegal alien used a fake or stolen photo ID and provided a fraudulent Social Security card. – READ MORE

Federal Immigration Officials Confirmed To Breitbart News On Wednesday That They Have “no Records” Of 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena-rivera, The Man Accused Of Murdering 20-year-old College Student Mollie Tibbetts.

Bahena-Rivera’s attorney is now seeking a gag order to prevent the government from referring to the accused killer as an “illegal alien” or “illegal immigrant,” claiming he has legal status to be in the U.S.

In a statement to Breitbart News, though, officials with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency said a search of federal records reveals that Bahena-Rivera does not have a lawful immigration status in the country, indicating that he is, in fact, an illegal alien. – READ MORE