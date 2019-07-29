Police Hunt for Second Suspect in Shooting at California Food Festival

Police in Northern California were searching early on Monday for a suspected accomplice of the gunman who killed three people in a mass shooting at a food festival a day earlier.

The gunman was shot dead by police officers within minutes of opening fire early on Sunday evening at the three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival, about 30 miles (48 km) southeast of the city of San Jose.

Fifteen people were injured, but it was unclear how many were shot or otherwise hurt in the crush of bystanders trying to flee, according to police. One person was in critical condition, a hospital spokeswoman said.

A second suspect “was involved in some way, we just don’t know in what way,” Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said late on Sunday, without giving further details.

“We have no idea of a motive,” he said. – READ MORE