Police Helpless Against Rising Tide of Pedophilia in U.K.

Britain’s top cop in charge of child protection estimates there are as many as 20,000 British men interested in abusing children, a massive group that law enforcement officials say they are unprepared to address.

Simon Bailey, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead on child protection, told the Guardian his investigations into online pedophilia chat rooms, one of which was attended by over 4,000 British men, led him to conclude that there are roughly 20,000 Britons sexually interested in children.

U.K. Metropolitan Police Still Negligent in Child Sex Abuse Cases https://t.co/ZNEhJhHYs2 — MGS (@Deusetmealux) December 28, 2017

He says this number has grown as technological advancements provide greater opportunities for access to children, leaving the authorities lacking the resources to combat the growing problem.

“We are having to prioritise the threat,” he said.

“Some lower-level offenders cannot be arrested and taken to court. There is just not the capacity.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *