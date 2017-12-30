True Pundit

Police Helpless Against Rising Tide of Pedophilia in U.K.

Britain’s top cop in charge of child protection estimates there are as many as 20,000 British men interested in abusing children, a massive group that law enforcement officials say they are unprepared to address.

Simon Bailey, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead on child protection, told the Guardian his investigations into online pedophilia chat rooms, one of which was attended by over 4,000 British men, led him to conclude that there are roughly 20,000 Britons sexually interested in children.

He says this number has grown as technological advancements provide greater opportunities for access to children, leaving the authorities lacking the resources to combat the growing problem.

“We are having to prioritise the threat,” he said.

“Some lower-level offenders cannot be arrested and taken to court. There is just not the capacity.” – READ MORE

"I think there is more sexual abuse of children being perpetrated both physically and virtually."
