Police Force Use Seized Drug Money to Create Revolutionary, Life-Saving Vests for Officers

One Maine police department has a new look that can help police better protect their community and themselves.

The Orono Police Department recently took to its Facebook page to announce that the department was using drug forfeiture money and some grant dollars to buy vests that offer better protection and help officers avoid injuries on the job.

The new look “brings our gear from our belt to our vests. It also allows officers to add tourniquets to our equipment which allows us to tend to traumatic injuries, and hopefully save more lives,” the department said.

“It’s actually the exact same vest that’s underneath, just put into this outer carrier,” Orono officer Sarah Angelo said, WCSH reported.

But the difference means a lot to the officer wearing it.

“These vests allow our officers to take all the weight off their hips and lower backs. The vests will allow us to distribute the weight evenly. We are doing this to prevent lower back and hip issues that could lead to disability and other health issues. We hope this will save the town money over time. Several of our officers already go to a chiropractor to alleviate pain,” the department’s Facebook post said.

A drug gang seen as Colombia’s most powerful criminal entity has placed a price on the head of one of its biggest enemies.

This enemy is known as “Sombra” (Shadow), and she’s a German shepherd who has discovered up to 10 tonnes of the organization’s cocaine, BBC News reported Tuesday.

The bounty has been issued by the Urabeños, also known as the Gulf clan, and they’ve been cited by the U.S. Justice Department as the “largest and most influential criminal group in Colombia.”

BBC News cited intelligence sources saying that the gang put a price of about C$91,000 on Sombra’s head, and that the dog has been moved from the gang’s operating centre to the airport in Bogota. – READ MORE

