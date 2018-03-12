Police: Florida Teacher Pummels Woman for Wearing ‘Short Shorts’ to Little League Ball Game

A Florida high school teacher turned violent and began repeatedly punching another woman in the face because she dared wear very short pants to a little league ball game, police say.

Clay County police arrested Terry Lee Coursey, 37, after an argument turned physical. According to police, Coursey began punching a woman because she thought her “short shorts” were inappropriate to wear at a kids baseball game, NewsJax4 reported.

The incident allegedly occurred on February 23 at 7 p.m. during a Little League baseball practice at the Orange Park Athletic Association baseball fields located in Orange Park, Florida, a near southwest suburb of Jacksonville.

A police report also noted that the victim had visible bruises and contusions on her face, forearms, and a cut on her right wrist. She also had abrasions on her shoulder, elbow, and chest. – READ MORE

