WARNING GRAPHIC — Police: Father, Daughter Violently Beaten at NYC Deli (VIDEO)

A large group of men violently beat a father and daughter at a New York City deli on Wednesday, knocking the dad unconscious, police said Thursday.

WPIX reported that the 22-year-old daughter was kicked, punched, and struck in the head with bottles of beer inside the bodega on July 7, around 11:15 p.m.

WABC pointed out that the incident began after an unspecified dispute.

A video showed an alleged attacker open a refrigerator and grab a beer bottle before carrying out the assault. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --