Police Deaths Approach 50-Year Low During Trump’s First Year in Office

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund indicates police deaths neared a 50-year low during President Donald Trump’s first year in office.

The decline comes after 2016, a year which “saw more deaths than in the five previous years.” Breitbart News reported that the number of officers “feloniously killed” in 2016 jumped 61 percent over the number killed in that fashion in 2015.

USA Today reports that preliminary numbers for 2017 show 128 deaths in line of duty, which represents nearly a 50-year low. The only year with fewer officer deaths during the last five decades was 2013. There were 116 officer deaths that year.

The largest number of line of duty deaths, 47, were the result of traffic accidents. This is a 15 percent decline from 2016. Texas led the nation in the number of officers killed, followed by Florida and New York. – READ MORE

