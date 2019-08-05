Police: Convicted Murderer Drowns Pedophile Inmate in Prison Toilet

A convicted pedophile was found dead in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday morning after reportedly being drowned in a toilet by a fellow prisoner.

David Oseas Ramirez, 56, who was convicted of molesting an 11-year-old girl in 2013, was being held at the Duval County Jail when police said a fight broke out between Ramirez and convicted murderer Paul Dixon, 43.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on social media on Tuesday outlining the event:

On July 30, 2019, around 11am, detectives were notified of a death that took place on the fifth floor of the Pre-Trial Detention Facility located at 500 E. Adams Street. The fifth floor is divided into two sides, east and west. This incident took place on Five East. The inmates that are housed on Five East are all sentenced and awaiting transfers to state prison or have returned for court proceedings. Homicide detectives are investigating a death in one of these cells. Foul play is suspected in reference to this death.

The Sheriff’s Office said the dormitory does in fact have surveillance cameras and that investigators are reviewing footage of the incident. – READ MORE