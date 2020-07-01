Police Consider Charging Crowd Confronted By Armed St. Louis Couple With Trespassing, Intimidation

A group of protesters in Missouri who famously found themselves facing an armed husband and wife may soon be facing multiple charges.

As a group of demonstrators marched toward the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home on Sunday night to demand that she resign, they marched through an area that was closed off to the public, where a husband-wife team stood outside with a rifle and a gun to protect their property.

St. Louis police investigating a confrontation caught on cellphone video of white neighbors of Mayor Lyda Krewson pointing guns at protesters marching by their mansion. https://t.co/t9GKxpzRGW pic.twitter.com/lVeDYYLMFQ — ABC News (@ABC) June 29, 2020

According to police, “The group began yelling obscenities and threats of harm to both victims. When the victims observed multiple subjects who were armed, they then armed themselves and contacted police.”.

Now the police are “labeling it as a case of trespassing and fourth-degree assault by intimidation” according to St. Louis Today.

As noted by St. Louis Today, Anders Walker, a constitutional law professor at St. Louis University, said that Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia did not break any laws because the street where they live, Portland Place, is a private street. He added that the couple is protected by Missouri’s Castle Doctrine, which allows people to use deadly force to defend private property.- READ MORE

