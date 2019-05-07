Police Catch Man Who Allegedly Shot, Killed Mississippi Police Officer

Police arrested a man Monday evening who allegedly shot and killed a Mississippi officer less than a day before the arrest.

Authorities arrested Darian Tawan Atkinson, 19, Monday night and charged him with shooting Biloxi officer John McKeithen in the department’s own police station parking lot, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Atkinson allegedly approached McKeithen on Sunday night in the Biloxi Police Department parking lot and fatally shot the officer multiple times, according to NBC. Surveillance cameras show the suspect wore a black T-shirt, navy blue shorts, dark-colored high-top sneakers and a red beanie on his head.

“It’s been a long couple of days,” Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said. “And now we will grieve for the family.”

I’m on scene where a Biloxi Officer was shot and killed outside of the police department.



Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania just gave us the update that Gulfport, Harrison County, and the District Attorney has taken over the investigation. pic.twitter.com/yQQvw9Ecs1 — Alyssa Newton (@AlyssaKNewton) May 6, 2019

Still a very active scene in front of the police department. MBI, ATF also on scene along with Biloxi, Gulfport, Harrison County and other agencies. pic.twitter.com/yxOfppUZaZ — Alyssa Newton (@AlyssaKNewton) May 6, 2019

The Gulfport Police Department took over the investigation from Miller, the AP reported. Investigators relied on tips and interviews to locate and arrest Atkinson.

He is being detained in Harrison County jail in Gulfport.

“I can say that’s probably the saddest thing about this case is we have no motive, we have no reason for him to do this to anybody,” Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said late Monday.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant also tweeted about the arrest.

The coward has been captured. Good work Wiggins P.D. and all officers involved. https://t.co/69BMmp44Aj — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) May 7, 2019

Suspect identified after police officer gunned down outside station The Gulfport Police Department is investigating a shooting where an officer was gunned down in front of a station. pic.twitter.com/NBhHUzdwNF — SearchEnginepublication® (@sepublication) May 7, 2019

“Next we want to make sure that we have a solid case,” Miller said. “We want the district attorney to be pleased with the case we present, and we want this guy to pay for what he’s done.”

McKeithen served in the Air Force and was a 23-year veteran on the Biloxi police force.

