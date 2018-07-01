Police called on 12-year-old mowing grass – which only gets him more business

An Ohio boy is running his own business this summer cutting lawns and cleaning up yards.

Reginald Fields, 12, is the owner of Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service. With several helping hands from his cousins, brothers and sisters, they are up with the sun every day working the neighborhood in Maple Heights.

That’s what they were doing when someone called Maple Heights police on them.

“They said I was cutting their grass. I didn’t know it!” Reggie said.

His customer, Lucille Holt, said she was confused when she saw police, but quickly learned the neighbors called to complain that the group cut a section of their property (about a foot where the two properties butt together) and were in their yard.

“They said the kids cut their grass,” Holt explained.

Reggie Fields said the police said nothing to him and the kids. He finished the job and felt a little discouraged.

“I was like, that’s a shame. I didn’t know,” Reggie said.

But that didn’t last long.

Lucille Holt created a Facebook post about what happened and ended up with thousands of views and hundreds of shares.

Now, Mr. Reggie is getting a lot of support for his new business from people who see the video and want to make sure he’s never discouraged again.

“People are inboxing me like, ‘how can I get in touch with this children? Where are they at?’” Holt said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1