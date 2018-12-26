Police buy Christmas gifts for New Jersey family after presents were stolen by area Grinch

Police wouldn’t allow a local Grinch to ruin the holidays and personally purchased and donated gifts for a New Jersey family after their presents were stolen days before Christmas.

Florence Township Police Department Chief Brian Boldizar took to Facebook with a message to describe the incidents that followed a gift-filled car being stolen from outside a local convenience store.

“On Saturday, a family from Florence Township had the unfortunate experience of having their vehicle stolen… to make this experience even worse, the family had most of their Christmas gifts inside of the vehicle,” Boldizar wrote. “During this time when most families are preparing to celebrate Christmas, this family not only had to figure out how they were going to get from place to place without a vehicle, they also had to figure out how they were going to get Christmas gifts for their family.”

Not wanting the family to have a sad Christmas, Florence Township police officers began putting their own money together — and also received donations – in order to take some of the burden off the family. One officer even told his young children what had happened and they decided to each donate one of their Christmas gifts to the family. A local store, B&H Photo, donated an iPad and the Florence Fraternal Order of Police also made a contribution.

The officers, including many who were off-duty, delivered the gifts on Christmas Eve in order to make sure the family was able to have a “special” holiday.- READ MORE