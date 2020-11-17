Police Bust Underground Fight Club In The Bronx For Violating Coronavirus Restrictions

Deputy sheriffs broke up an underground fighting event that drew over 200 attendees, in violation of coronavirus restrictions, in the Bronx, New York, on Saturday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

At least 10 people were arrested at the warehouse, including 32-year-old Rumble in the Bronx CEO Michael J. Roman, the Gothamist reported. Deputy sheriffs found attendees drinking alcohol, smoking, and not wearing face coverings or practicing social distancing late Saturday night, according to New York City Sheriff Joe Fucito.

Organizers, promoters, a security guard, and a DJ were arrested and charged for violating coronavirus and liquor law violations, and for hosting an event where attendees participated in a prohibited combative sport, the Gothamist reported. They were each issued $15,000 fines and given desk appearance tickets.

Roman founded the underground club so that people could resolve issues through boxing instead of gun violence, The Undefeated reported.

<VIDEO>

Law enforcement officials reportedly found loaded guns, alcohol and marijuana at the event, according to the Gothamist.

The event was one of three indoor gatherings found by officials with hundreds of attendees despite an increase in coronavirus cases in New York, the Washington Post reported. Last week the number of reported cases rose by about 50% across the state, and officials instituted new restrictions in an effort to control the spread.

Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued restrictions closing all gyms, restaurants, and bars at 10 p.m., and limiting indoor gatherings to a maximum of 10 people, the Post reported. Democratic New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would consider new restrictions for the city if cases continue to rise.

“If you look at where the cases are coming from, if you do the contact tracing, you’ll see they’re coming from three main areas: establishments where alcohol is served, gyms and indoor gatherings at private homes,” Cuomo said, the Post reported.