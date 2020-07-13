Police arrest suspect who brutally beat Macy’s manager in ‘unprovoked attack’

An 18-year-old man, who was charged in an “unprovoked attack” on a Macy’s manager in Michigan, was arrested Thursday night.

Damire Canell Palmer was charged with felony assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder on June 26. The charges stemmed from the vicious June 15 attack on a Macy’s employee at the Genesee Valley Center shopping mall in Flint Township.

The physical assault was captured on video and went viral last month. Cellphone video shows the aggressor landing several punches on the 50-year-old Macy’s manager, and knocking him to the ground.

Surveillance video from Macy’s reportedly shows Palmer walking around the department store before he approaches the manager in the men’s clothing section and then punching him in the head.

There were allegations that the manager, who is white, said a racial slur toward the suspect, who is black. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said investigators did not find any evidence of the Macy’s employee making racial comments or doing anything to provoke the attack. – READ MORE

