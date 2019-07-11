Police arrest illegals occupying Biden campaign HQ

Dozens of activists and illegal immigrants stormed former vice president Joe Biden’s Philadelphia campaign office Wednesday and vowed not to leave until he apologized for the high number of deportations under Obama, and promised to end the practice if elected president.

Less than two hours later, many had given up.

‼️ 6 people arrested today at @JoeBiden's campaign office in Philadelphia as immigrant families confronted the Dem frontrunner over the 3 mil deportations that took place while he was VP. They are demanding an apology and commitment to end all detention & deportation on day 1. pic.twitter.com/vdIPisycom — Movimiento Cosecha (@CosechaMovement) July 10, 2019

"A group of families whose loved ones were among the roughly 3 million people deported under the Obama administration will hold a sit-in at Joe Biden's campaign headquarters in Philadelphia on Wednesday, saying they'll refuse to leave until they receive an apology from the former vice president," The Huffington Post reported.