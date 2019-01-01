Police Arrest 7 For Helping Illegal Alien Cop-Killer, All 7 Are Illegal Aliens: Report

California law enforcement officials arrested seven additional suspects connected to alleged illegal alien cop-killer Gustavo Perez Arriaga last week — all of whom are purported illegal aliens — for allegedly helping him evade capture.

“Police say, in all, seven people are in custody, accused of assisting the suspect in evading police, including two of Arriaga’s brothers and his girlfriend,” ABC News reported on Saturday night, according to NewsBusters. “Authorities telling ABC News, all of them — as well as Arriaga — in the U.S. illegally.”

Authorities arrested Bernabe Madrigal Castaneda, Erasmo Villegas, Maria Luisa Moreno, Adrian Virgen, Erik Quiroz, Ana Leyde Cervantes, and Conrado Virgen Mendoza.

Fox News reported late last week that authorities confirmed that Perez Arriaga, 33, was affiliated with the Surenos gang, a violent Mexican-American street gang that engages in “a number of crimes, including murder, extortion, narcotics trafficking, prostitution, human smuggling and robbery.” – READ MORE