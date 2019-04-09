Police: Armed robbers lead police on chase; crash in Atlanta

Police say two men are in custody after they led officers on a chase following two armed robberies in Buckhead.

The crash snarled traffic along the downtown connector during the middle of rush hour.

The owners of Scottish Tobacco in Buckhead told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson they were just feet away from one of armed robbers after they held up a Verizon store Monday afternoon.

“Everybody panicked here, believe me,” store owner John Asprakis said.

Police said gunmen held up the store on Piedmont Road at around 3:30 p.m.

Thirty minutes later, police said robbers pointed guns at employees at another Verizon store on Peachtree Road, about two miles away.

