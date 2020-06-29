Police announce charges against suspect who viciously beat Macy’s employee in ‘unprovoked attack’

Michigan police have finally announced criminal charges against the suspect who brutally attacked a Macy’s store manager.

On Friday afternoon, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced he has charged 18-year-old Damire Palmer with “assault to do great bodily harm less than murder,” WJRT-TV reported.

The crime is a felony and carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

(2/2) ➡️ The attack happened June 15th – But the prosecutor says he didn’t get the case until Tues. He saw surveillance Wed. Brought charges today.

➡️ Here’s what he had to say about how the victim is doing …. #macysattack #macys pic.twitter.com/VdoTTgd3bI — Ann Pierret (@AnnPierret) June 26, 2020

In a viral video, Palmer is allegedly seen brutally beating a Macy’s store manager in Flint. Palmer’s brother, who filmed the attack, later claimed the victim called his brother the N-word, which provoked the attack. However, Macy’s debunked the claim after investigating the June 15 incident, explaining the attack was completely “unprovoked.” – READ MORE

