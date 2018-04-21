Police advertise 4/20 contest to find person with ‘the most marijuana’

The 20th of April, commonly known as 4/20, has become an annual international holiday for THC fans, despite the fact that the drug is still illegal in most of America and at the federal level.

This year, the Youngsville Police Department wants in on the party, advertising a “contest” on their Facebook page:

“Since today is 4/20, we are giving away prizes to the person that has the most marijuana. If you think you have more marijuana than anyone else, and you want to enter this contest, come by and show us at 304 Fourth Street Youngsville, La. we will extend this contest until the end of the month !!!!” – READ MORE

