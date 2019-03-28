Police: 2 killed, 2 others injured in Lake City shooting; suspect detained

One person was shot dead in a carjacking, one person died as a result of a car crash, and two others were shot in a violent rampage in Lake City, according to officials.

The shooting happened near 120th and Sand Point Way Northeast just after 4 p.m.

Police believe the suspect, 33, lives in the area and exited his home with a hand gun. He attempted to carjack a woman driving by, he shot her and that car veered off the road.

“So he was just physically standing in the street and I believe the vehicles were slowing down for him,” said Deputy Chief Marc Garth Green with the Seattle Police Department.

A metro bus was nearby and the suspect opened fire on the bus, according to police.

“Unprovoked, the suspected gunman fired multiple shots directly through the windshield of the bus,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.

The bus driver was struck but was able to back the bus out and drive away.

