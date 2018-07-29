Pointless: CA Bans Straws But US Plastic Pollution Is Tiny Compared to Other Countries

“The city of Santa Barbara has passed an ordinance that will allow restaurant employees to be punished with up to six months of jail time or a $1,000 fine after a second offense of giving plastic straws to their customers,” reported National Review.

“Each contraband straw or unsolicited plastic stirrer counts as a separate violation, so fines and jail time could stack up quickly,” explained Reason Magazine. Their report added that there aren’t exemptions for disabled people, who may rely on straws as a matter of necessity.

It turns out that America is actually way ahead of the pack when it comes to staying tidy. The leading source of plastic pollution in the oceans is communist China.

“In 2010, 8.8 million metric tons of mismanaged plastic waste in the ocean was traced back to China while 3.2 million metric tons came from Indonesia,” reported Statista, based on research conducted by the University of Georgia environmental science department.

The U.S. barely makes the list of plastic offenders. There are eleven countries with worse ocean pollution records, and all of them are developing nations. Of the top twelve plastic waste sources, the United States is responsible for a mere one percent of the problem. – READ MORE

Donald Trump Jr. sent spitballs flying in response to Santa Barbara’s recently announced ban on plastic straws.

If only Democrats cared as much about curbing MS-13 gang violence as they do about straws… https://t.co/0Xjmp87g1U — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 25, 2018

The Santa Barbara ordinance, passed last Tuesday, bans plastic straws in bars and restaurants — and authorizes the city to punish anyone found in violation of the ordinance with up to six months in jail or $1000 in fines per incident.

San Francisco and Seattle have also recently banned plastic drinking straws at restaurants and bars, but Santa Barbara has taken the measure to a whole new level — the fines implemented in Seattle top out at $250 per incident.- READ MORE

