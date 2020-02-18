Plymouth Rock vandalized with graffiti shortly before 400th anniversary celebration

Plymouth Rock and other landmarks were found vandalized Monday in a disturbing discovery as the city of Plymouth, Mass., gears up to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the pilgrims’ arrival to the new world on the Mayflower.

The famous rock at the site of their 1620 landing was found with its inscription covered with red graffiti.

Also vandalized: a sign celebrating the anniversary, the Pilgrim Maiden statue and the National Monument to the Forefathers, according to town officials. The graffiti included an obscene spray-painted message directed at police.

#PlymouthRock vandalized overnight. Crews have removed the spray paint. Several other town monuments hit too. #7news

Photo courtesy of Peter Sullivan. pic.twitter.com/Y0kDaFHav3 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) February 17, 2020

Also damaged were four artworks in the shape of scallops, the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce said.

Plymouth Town Manager Melissa G. Arrighi called the vandalism “unfathomable and unconscionable.”

“We are saddened and sickened by the recent vandalism in our historic town,” she tweeted. “We will begin clean up as soon as possible and the police are investigating.” – READ MORE

