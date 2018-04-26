PLOT: After Comey Firing, FBI’s Strzok Texts That It’s Time to Open Up Criminal Case “We’ve Been Waiting On” Now That McCabe is Running FBI

This doesn’t look good for the FBI cabal.

The new texts between FBI special agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

Peter Strzok texts Lisa Page right after Comey is fired:

“We need to open the case we’ve been waiting on now while Andy is acting.”

Then another exchange at approx 5:30 am the morning after Comey was fired:

Page: “We need to lock in [redacted] In a formal chargeable way. Soon.”

Strzok: “I agree. I’ve been pushing.”

Sounds like the “life insurance” plan to remove President Trump from the White House?

Andrew “Andy” McCabe was calling the shots at the FBI.

What case were they waiting to open once he was in full control of the FBI? Trump related no doubt.

This story is developing.

