Playstation Will Record Private Voice Chats So Players Can Be Snitched On For Mean Words

Sony has announced that it will allow Playstation users to record in-game voice chats so players can snitch on each other for mean words said during private conversations.

The game console’s latest update forces users to waive their privacy rights, allowing others to report them and get their accounts banned for speech violations.

“Following this update, users are seeing a notification about Party Safety and that voice chats in parties may be recorded,” Sony announced. “Voice chat recording for moderation is a feature that will be available on PS5 when it launches, and will enable users to record their voice chats on PS5 and submit them for moderation review. The pop up you’re seeing on PS4 right now is to let you know that when you participate in a chat with a PS5 user (post-launch), they may submit those recordings from their PS5 console to SIE.”

Sony claims the update is necessary to enforce “safety and moderation” standards and prevent harassment, yet the actual agenda is obviously to police political speech and prevent criticism of far-left groups like Black Lives Matter. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --