Playboy Bunny Judge Appointed by Bill Clinton Names New Judge Appointed by Bill Clinton to Review Seized Cohen Docs

Michael Cohen simply cannot escape the Clinton Cartel.

A former federal judge will take over review of the documents seized in an FBI raid on President Trump’s personal attorney, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Kimba Wood appointed Barbara Jones — a 16-year veteran of Manhattan’s federal court and currently a partner at law firm Bracewell — as a “special master” to screen records taken from attorney Michael Cohen for privileged information.

Cohen’s own lawyers had asked for a third-party prosecutor to review the material — which includes documents about Cohen’s $130,00 payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels over her alleged affair with Trump — instead of the feds’ own “taint team.”

Both sides provided lists of suggestions, but Jones was not on either of them.

Wood said she expects Jones to work as quickly as a taint team would have, and said she’ll “revisit” the arrangement if the process drags on.

