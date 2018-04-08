Politics
Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards Is Finally Recommending Adoption — For Dogs
Outgoing Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards is now advocating for adoption — of dogs.
The irony of the leader of the nation’s largest abortion provider encouraging adoption — of any kind — cannot be overstated:
Heading out on book tour for TWO WEEKS! Going to miss this guy though Garfield, not so much. #MakeTroubleBook #AdoptDontShop #Dachshund pic.twitter.com/hUbME9tJxc
— Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) April 3, 2018
Tony Perkins, president of the right-leaning Family Research Council, responded to Richards’ tweet, writing in a column the Planned Parenthood executive is “missing her dog — and more importantly, missing the point.”
“Of course, the idea of rescuing dogs isn’t a bad one, but it’s certainly a stark contrast to what she’s been advocating for babies the last 12 years,” he wrote. “[I]nstead, she talks about giving pets homes while her own business spends its days ripping unborn children out of theirs.” – READ MORE