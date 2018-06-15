PLANNED PARENTHOOD WORKER ILLEGALLY ACCESSED PATIENT RECORDS SO HE COULD TEXT HER

A Planned Parenthood worker accessed a patient’s medical records without her permission so that he could text her romantic overtures, violating the law and the patient’s trust, according to a group that tracks abortion clinic violations.

The male staff member at the Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Riverside, California, used the female patient’s cell number “so he could text her” for personal reasons, according to CheckMyClinic.org. The group compiles inspection reports from abortion clinics nationwide so that women can be informed about where they receive care. The violation rose to the surface after the patient called to file a complaint that her personal information was mishandled and misused.

“Women deserve to know the truth about not only the risks of abortion but how clean their chosen abortion clinic is and how often that clinic has been cited for gross violations of the law,” said And Then There Were None (ATTWN) President Abby Johnson. The organization helps abortion workers leave their jobs and provides them with counseling, career advice and other services during the transition out of abortion work into another profession. – READ MORE

