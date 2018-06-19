Planned Parenthood Wishes Americans a Happy Father’s Day — It Backfires And Blows Up in Its Face

On Sunday, Planned Parenthood, which is responsible for aborting millions of babies, weighed in on Father’s Day:

In our hearts and minds today: all of the fathers and parents who have been separated from their children at borders. Keep families together. #FathersDay art: Repeal Hyde Art Project pic.twitter.com/7NPiyXlL7z — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) June 17, 2018

What about all the fathers that never got to meet their kids because you performed abortions without their consent or knowledge? 🤔 https://t.co/HjHNiYtSaz — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 17, 2018

You profit off the murder of unborn babies. You can go fuck yourself. You don't give a shit about children. https://t.co/XwUMLvFmVj — Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) June 17, 2018

Thousands replied to the tweet, slamming the organization for the irony – READ MORE

