Planned Parenthood Wishes Americans a Happy Father’s Day — It Backfires And Blows Up in Its Face
On Sunday, Planned Parenthood, which is responsible for aborting millions of babies, weighed in on Father’s Day:
In our hearts and minds today: all of the fathers and parents who have been separated from their children at borders. Keep families together. #FathersDay
art: Repeal Hyde Art Project pic.twitter.com/7NPiyXlL7z
— Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) June 17, 2018
What about all the fathers that never got to meet their kids because you performed abortions without their consent or knowledge?
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 17, 2018
You profit off the murder of unborn babies. You can go fuck yourself. You don't give a shit about children. https://t.co/XwUMLvFmVj
— Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) June 17, 2018
Thousands replied to the tweet, slamming the organization for the irony – READ MORE