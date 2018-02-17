Planned Parenthood Wanted To ‘Break Mike Pence’s Heart’ On Valentine’s Day

Planned Parenthood has a sick fascination with trolling Vice President Mike Pence on holidays. Aside from asking for donations on the man’s birthday, the abortion giant also asked followers to “break Mike Pence’s heart” on the day of courtly love.

How did the abortion conglomerate plan to break the VP’s heart? By seeking more donations in his name:

The organization has now used both Christmas and Mike Pence’s birthday to launch shameless PR campaigns. On the day to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, PP asked their followers to give the VP condoms for Christmas – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *