Planned Parenthood Tried Blocking Trump Admin From Shifting Funds to Faith-Based Orgs — Judge Deals a Blow

In the GOP’s efforts to defund Planned Parenthood, the court system just handed it a victory.

A federal judge ruled against three Planned Parenthood organizations that had joined up with the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association in a lawsuit to block Trump administration guidelines on how grants for family planning funds would be awarded, according to Reuters.

These new procedures prioritized risk-avoidance strategies in family planning, including abstinence, primary health care, and faith-based options.

While some on the left complain that the potential loss of these grants will result in decreased availability for necessary services, others point out that while these organizations receive federal funding, they turn around and spend other funds to promote political candidates rather than provide health services – READ MORE

Conservative columnist Ryan Bomberger, a black man who was adopted after being conceived in rape, dared to speak the truth about Planned Parenthood and abortion in general: it kills more black people than the KKK ever did. For that, Instagram censored him.

Writing for LifeNews, Bomberger claims that a meme he had created for #WorldPopulationDay in which he blasted Planned Parenthood for their killing of black children was censored by Instagram for supposedly violating “community guidelines.”

“Instagram deleted our post, threatening to restrict or disable our account if we violate their guidelines again,” said Bomberger. “The meme wasn’t threatening violence–it denounced racial violence, no matter the era. But Titans of Tolerance have no interest in the truth. They can delete our posts, and even our account, but they can’t delete the truth. And of course, there was no due process, no appeal process, no one to reach to correct this injustice. There was no option other than to click OK and the purge was complete.”

Obviously, the meme makes some unsettling claims, but the URL provided in the meme demonstrates some chilling, undeniable facts. Bomberger continues: “An image of a noose appears above those words as an instrument of racial violence (which killed an estimated 3,446 African-Americans). Today, an estimated 247 black lives are killed every day by Planned Parenthood with forceps, chemicals and other devices.”- READ MORE

