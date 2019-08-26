Planned Parenthood Still Receives over $500 Million in Taxpayer Funding Annually

Planned Parenthood has made the decision to withdraw from the federal Title X family planning program and leave behind $60 million that could be used to assist non-abortion patients, but the abortion giant is still receiving over $500 million annually in taxpayer funding.

For the first time in nearly 50 years, Planned Parenthood is being forced out of the Title X program, meaning people across the country who are already struggling to make ends meet might not be able to access the care they need. Absolutely devastating. #IStandWithPP #ProtectX https://t.co/UHjIKvhKq5 — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) August 19, 2019

The organization’s decision to opt out of the Title X program – rather than end referrals for abortions to women and girls – is not stopping its federal taxpayer funding stream from the Medicaid program via Congress.

Planned Parenthood’s most recent annual report shows it received over $500 million from the Medicaid program through reimbursements. The group’s combined Medicaid reimbursements and family planning grants amounted to $563.8 million in year 2017-2018 – $20 million more than the $543.7 million it took in from taxpayers in 2016-2017. – READ MORE