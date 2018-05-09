Planned Parenthood Rushes To Defend Alleged Sexual Predator, Woman Abuser Schneiderman

Former New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has resigned after a bombshell report was released in the New Yorker in which multiple women claim that he physically and sexually abused them.

After the report, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway quote-tweeted Schneiderman, saying, “No one is above the law,” in reference to the Trump administration.

The official Panned Parenthood political action Twitter account made the bewildering decision to attack Conway for shaming the alleged woman abuser. PP told Conway to “delete” her account.

The organization that prides itself as “defenders of women” attacked an accomplished woman for criticizing a man who allegedly choked, slapped, punched, spit on and sexually demeaned multiple women. – READ MORE

