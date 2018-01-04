Planned Parenthood Report Shows It Did 7.6 Million Abortions Since Roe v. Wade

As the pro-life movement prepares for the 45th annual March for Life, here’s a number the liberal media are unlikely to report: Planned Parenthood has committed 7.6 million abortions since Roe vs. Wade.

Over the holiday weekend, America’s largest abortion provider released its 2016 – 2017 annual report. According to that report and former ones (plus numbers supplied by pro-life groups), Planned Parenthood has been responsible for the death of more than 7.6 million babies, from 1973 through 2017.

That means a population somewhere between the sizes of New York City and Los Angeles is missing.

The timing of Planned Parenthood’s new report came as a surprise, considering that the 2015 – 2016 reportwas released last May. That may be because the abortion giant was under pressure: while the national abortion rate was decreasing, Planned Parenthood’s abortion rate was increasing. This latest report changed that. – READ MORE

