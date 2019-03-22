Planned Parenthood President Brags That She’s Trump’s ‘Nightmare’

On Friday, Planned Parenthood president Dr. Leana Wen, after appearing on Comedy Central with Trevor Noah Thursday night, bragged that she is President Trump’s “nightmare.” Wen tweeted, “Last night, I was on @TheDailyShow to talk about Planned Parenthood’s incredible life-saving work. @Trevornoah called me @realDonaldTrump‘s ‘nightmare’ — a badge of honor I proudly wear as we fight for our patients, our rights & our future!”

Last night, I was on @TheDailyShow to talk about Planned Parenthood’s incredible life-saving work. @Trevornoah called me @realDonaldTrump's "nightmare" — a badge of honor I proudly wear as we fight for our patients, our rights & our future! https://t.co/hN4lzLAMWE — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) March 22, 2019

Speaking with Noah Thursday night, Wen made some amazing statements considering her organization routinely murders roughly 300,000 unborn children every year. She pronounced, “I truly believe that health care is a human right that’s guaranteed to all, and not just a privilege available to some.”

(…)

She continued, “We have to call out President Trump for what he is doing, which is lying. (audience cheers) What he is saying has no basis in medicine or reality. (Audience laughs again) And here are the facts: about 99% of abortions occur before 21 weeks; those that occur later in pregnancy are because something in the pregnancy has gone very wrong … these are extremely difficult, hugely personal and challenging circumstances that women and families find themselves in and they deserve our compassion, and President Trump is exploiting their pain for political gain and I say to him, ‘Shame on you, President Trump.’” (Audience cheers)

After Wen bragged that her organization had recently filed a lawsuit against the “Trump-Pence administration,” prompting wild cheering, Noah said, “I’ll tell you this much: you are a doctor who is a woman who is running Planned Parenthood who finished college and is an immigrant; you are literally Trump’s nightmare.” – READ MORE